Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,169,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Incyte by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 535,029 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 888,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after buying an additional 436,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Incyte Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.