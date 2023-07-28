Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after acquiring an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,123,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

