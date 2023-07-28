Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 307.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,151,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VNO opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

