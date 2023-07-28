Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after buying an additional 233,646 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 43,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.98 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

