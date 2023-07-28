Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.46.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

