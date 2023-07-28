Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -291.54 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,212 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

