Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 824,964 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

