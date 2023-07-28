Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $402.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average of $328.95. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $417.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 36.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

