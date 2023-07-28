Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.46 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after buying an additional 1,954,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.2 %

EQT stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

