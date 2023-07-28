Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,950 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RXO were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

