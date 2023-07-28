Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.63 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.59 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

