Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

