Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.80 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

