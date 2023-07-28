Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Trimble by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Trimble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

