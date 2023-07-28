Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.