Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

