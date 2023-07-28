Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

