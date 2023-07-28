Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

LNT stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

