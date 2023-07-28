Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,809 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $184,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,330,872,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 303,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $451.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $161.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

