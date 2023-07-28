Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kyndryl by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kyndryl by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

