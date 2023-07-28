Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.28 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

