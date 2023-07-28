Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials Price Performance

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

