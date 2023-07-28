Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SWK opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

