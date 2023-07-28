Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,765. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on Stock Up 0.3 %

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.