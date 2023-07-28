Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,765. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Snap-on Stock Up 0.3 %
Snap-on stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.