Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $63,088,000.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 216.56, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

