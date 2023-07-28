Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day moving average of $212.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

