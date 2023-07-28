Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 1,110,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SBRA opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

