Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.14%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

