Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,162 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE TFX opened at $250.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average is $246.30.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.25.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

