Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,283 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,415,000 after buying an additional 1,648,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after buying an additional 235,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after buying an additional 530,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACIW. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.