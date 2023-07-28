Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,479 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 49.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

