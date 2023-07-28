Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,796 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $12,962,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.8 %

JKHY opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average is $161.82. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.15.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.