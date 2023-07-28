Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,389 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Leidos by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 381,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,114,000 after acquiring an additional 227,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

