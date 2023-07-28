Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,696 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 63.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 297,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 114.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,247,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 666,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 105.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 60,173 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

