Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 373 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.21.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

