Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 401 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

