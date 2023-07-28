Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,751 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

