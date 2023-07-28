Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 488 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.95%.

In related news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

