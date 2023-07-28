Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,940 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.