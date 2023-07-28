Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 543 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Enovis were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,108 shares of company stock worth $119,139. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

