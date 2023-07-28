Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,480 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3,461.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE L opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.