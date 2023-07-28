Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 552 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical Price Performance

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,249,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,251,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,249,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 1.06. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Stories

