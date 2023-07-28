Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,141 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

