Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

