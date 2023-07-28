Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.46 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.98 per share, for a total transaction of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.98 per share, for a total transaction of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,610 shares of company stock worth $1,037,513. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

