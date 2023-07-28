Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

