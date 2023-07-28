Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.