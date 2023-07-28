Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $381.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

