Reviewing Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) & Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) and Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Lenovo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Arista Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Lenovo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 31.24% 31.33% 22.16% Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $4.86 billion 10.22 $1.35 billion $4.80 33.54 Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A $0.09 11.56

This table compares Arista Networks and Lenovo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Lenovo Group. Lenovo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arista Networks and Lenovo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 5 15 0 2.75 Lenovo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arista Networks presently has a consensus target price of $179.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Arista Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Lenovo Group.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Lenovo Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, telecommunication service providers, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. In addition, it provides laptops, monitors, accessories, smart home and collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality, commercial internet of things, and smart infrastructure data center solutions. Further, the company manufactures and distributes IT products, computers, computer hardware, and peripheral equipment; and offers IT, business planning, management, supply chain, finance, administration support, procurement agency, data management, intellectual property, and investment management services. Additionally, it is involved in the retail and service business for consumer electronic products and related digital services; development, ownership, licensing, and sale of communications hardware and software; and develops software and applications. Furthermore, the company distributes smartphone, tablet, server, and storage. It operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

