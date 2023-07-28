Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Down 1.8%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 64,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 79,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Revival Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

